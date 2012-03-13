By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, March 13
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies rose sharply on Tuesday as news that JPMorgan
Chase will raise its dividend helped fuel broad gains in
the financial sector, while energy shares climbed with oil
prices.
Shares of Deutsche Bank jumped 4.4 percent to $49.05
in New York, while shares of Barclays rose 4.4 percent
to $15.51 and shares of HSBC Holdings gained 4 percent
to $22.98. Shares of Brazil's Banco Bradesco climbed 2.7
percent to $18.41.
The gains followed a similar move in the broader U.S.
market, where the S&P 500 financial index shot up 3.9
percent, its best daily percentage gain since November. JPMorgan
also announced plans for a share buyback.
After the U.S. close, several U.S. banks added to their
day's gains with the Federal Reserve's release of results from
its latest bank stress tests.
Overseas, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares ended up 1.7 percent at 1,095.34 points, the
highest close since late July, and banks were the day's top
performers. An improving outlook for the global economy was
behind the move.
In the energy sector, shares of Brazil's Petrobras
gained 3.6 percent to $28.39, while shares of PetroChina
added 3.3 percent to $152.86. In London, ICE Brent crude for
April delivery settled at $126.22 a barrel, gaining 88
cents, or 0.70 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts was up 2 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1.8
percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 1.9 percent, while the index of leading Asian ADRs
was up 2.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs jumped 3 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)