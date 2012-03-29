NEW YORK, March 29 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Thursday, dragged lower by concerns that the
economic slowdown in China may hurt companies more than
expected.
Benchmark indexes in China fell more than 1 percent, led by
banking and energy shares. The benchmark Shanghai Composite
Index posted its lowest close since Jan. 16.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
< .BKADR> fell 0.57 percent, with the regional Chinese ADR index
down 1.2 percent.
In comparison, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index
edged down 0.16 percent.
ADRs of CNOOC Ltd fell 2.5 percent to $201.30 and
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co dropped 2.1 percent to $21.01.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost
0.66 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 1.24 percent at 1,059.21 points, a three-week
low.
Bank ADRs were among the top decliners. Deutsche Bank
fell 2.8 percent to $49.51 and Barclays lost 3.4 percent
to $15.12.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
dipped 0.03 percent.
The ADRs of YPF bucked the global trend and jumped
5.3 percent to $28.60 after Argentina's biggest energy company
found shale oil and natural gas in the Mendoza province.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)