NEW YORK, April 2 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies posted their best day in three weeks on Monday, with global investors pouring into equities to start the second quarter after upbeat economic data.

Shares of companies based in Europe led gains, despite data that showed manufacturing strengthened in the United States and China in March while the euro zone contracted for the eighth straight month.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 1.5 percent higher - its best performance in three weeks.

U.S.-traded shares of France's Total were among the session's leaders, up 2.4 percent at $52.36 even as it battles to stem a gas leak in a North Sea well.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts of European countries rose 1.49 percent and the broader BNY Mellon ADR index added 1.36 percent.

By comparison, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.75 percent.

Overnight in Japan, the Nikkei closed 0.26 percent higher after losing 1.7 percent in the previous three sessions.

Japanese ADRs added 1.24 percent in New York on Monday, leading the 1.21 percent advance in Asian ADRs

Hong Kong shares kicked off the second quarter with a fourth-straight losing session while mainland Chinese markets are shut for a three-day public holiday and will reopen on Thursday.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 1.06 percent.

Brazil's Vale was among the top gainers, up 2.6 percent at $23.93.

ADRs of Argentina's YPF tumbled 15.5 percent to $24.01, a three-year low, after a local Argentine newspaper reported the government decided to take control of the energy company. Markets in Buenos Aires were closed for a holiday.