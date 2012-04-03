NEW YORK, April 3 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell in afternoon trade on Tuesday, posting their
worst day in a month as Spain's debt burden scared investors
away from financial companies.
Shares extended their decline after minutes from the latest
Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers appear less keen to
launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy
improves.
Global shares rallied in the first quarter, partly on hopes
the euro zone debt crisis was being controlled and on
expectations central banks, including the Fed, would continue or
step up aggressive monetary policy in order to boost growth.
Shares of Spanish banks that trade in U.S. exchanges tumbled
after Madrid's government said the debt-to-gross domestic
product in Spain will jump to 79.8 percent in 2012, from 68.5
percent last year.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Banco Santander
both fell more than 5 percent, and peers in other
European countries also got hit.
Credit Suisse lost 3.1 percent to $27.81 and Deutsche
Bank fell 4 percent to $47.99.
Bucking the regional trend, ADRs of Denmark's Novo Nordisk
added 3 percent to $150.22 after the group played down
concerns over potential delays for the launch of an obesity drug
in the United States.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
of European companies lost 1.7 percent, while the
broader BNY Mellon ADR index fell 1.6 percent.
In comparison, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index
gave up 0.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dropped
1.4 percent, weighed by a 1.7 percent decline in Japanese ADRs
.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
lost 1.2 percent.
Shares in Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF,
added to Monday's more than 15 percent decline on growing
investor concerns that the government plans to seize control of
the oil company.
YPF ADRs were last down 4.1 percent at 23.02 after having
hit a low of $22.62, its lowest intraday level since mid March
2009.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Diane Craft)