NEW YORK, April 3 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell in afternoon trade on Tuesday, posting their worst day in a month as Spain's debt burden scared investors away from financial companies.

Shares extended their decline after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers appear less keen to launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves.

Global shares rallied in the first quarter, partly on hopes the euro zone debt crisis was being controlled and on expectations central banks, including the Fed, would continue or step up aggressive monetary policy in order to boost growth.

Shares of Spanish banks that trade in U.S. exchanges tumbled after Madrid's government said the debt-to-gross domestic product in Spain will jump to 79.8 percent in 2012, from 68.5 percent last year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Banco Santander both fell more than 5 percent, and peers in other European countries also got hit.

Credit Suisse lost 3.1 percent to $27.81 and Deutsche Bank fell 4 percent to $47.99.

Bucking the regional trend, ADRs of Denmark's Novo Nordisk added 3 percent to $150.22 after the group played down concerns over potential delays for the launch of an obesity drug in the United States.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts of European companies lost 1.7 percent, while the broader BNY Mellon ADR index fell 1.6 percent.

In comparison, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index gave up 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dropped 1.4 percent, weighed by a 1.7 percent decline in Japanese ADRs .

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 1.2 percent.

Shares in Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF, added to Monday's more than 15 percent decline on growing investor concerns that the government plans to seize control of the oil company.

YPF ADRs were last down 4.1 percent at 23.02 after having hit a low of $22.62, its lowest intraday level since mid March 2009. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Diane Craft)