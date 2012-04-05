NEW YORK, April 5 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell for a third straight day on Thursday to close
their worst week so far in 2012 as investor concerns grew about
the credit health of Spain and the euro zone.
Spanish benchmark yields rose again as the hangover from a
weak debt auction earlier in the week stirred worries about the
country's ability to tackle its fiscal problems.
U.S.-traded shares of British banks were among the worst
hit, with Lloyds Banking group down 4 percent to $1.93
and RBS off 3.4 percent to $8.01.
Spanish bank shares continued to fall with Banco Santander
down 1.8 percent to $7.04 and BBVA down 1.5
percent to $7.29. Both banks fell more than 8 percent this week.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
dipped 0.31 percent Thursday for a weekly loss of 2.5
percent, its largest weekly drop since mid-December 2011.
In comparison, the S&P 500 index was near flat
for the day but lost 0.7 percent this week.
U.S. equity markets are closed on Friday for the Good Friday
holiday.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.66 percent Thursday and the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed up 0.12 percent helped by a late rebound in
mining shares.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs added
0.32 percent led by a 0.81 percent gain in Chinese ADRs.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
edged down less than 0.1 percent.