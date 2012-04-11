NEW YORK, April 11 Shares of overseas companies traded in the United States rebounded on Wednesday after a fall in the last session but YPF fell on concerns the Argentine government may nationalize the oil company while Nokia plunged after a profit warning.

Nokia warned its phone business would post losses in the first two quarters of this year as it struggles to revamp its product line to compete with Apple and Samsung . Its shares fell 15.7 percent to $4.24.

Shares of Argentina's biggest oil company YPF fell 5 percent to $21.11. The company, controlled by Spain's Repsol , has seen about a third of its market value evaporate this year due to investor fears of a possible government takeover as part of the state's effort to boost energy output.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depository receipts rose 1.1 percent. That compared with a rise of 0.7 percent in the S&P 500, which had fallen for five straight days.

Trading in Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Indonesia's biggest telecommunications firm, was erratic after a powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks struck offshore Indonesia. But the shares edged higher, closing up 0.2 percent at $32.76, after there were few reports of damage.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.5 percent. South Korean shares regained some of their losses earlier in the week sparked by news North Korea would carry out a nuclear test. The South Korea county index rose 1.2 percent.

European banks rose across the board, recovering from losses in the last session that were sparked by rising government bond yields in Spain and Italy. Investors fear too high yields could spark a repeat of last year's debt crisis in the region.

Dutch lender ING rose 3.7 percent to $7.26, while Deutsche Bank added 3.5 percent to $45.06. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 1.1 percent.

Canadian and South Afican gold miners fell as the price of gold weakened. Kinross Gold fell 1.7 percent to $9.19. Great Basin Gold fell 5.8 percent to 0.64.