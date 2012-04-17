By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, April 17
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, driven
higher by gains in European banks after a well-received Spanish
debt auction.
Spanish bond yields eased following the better-than-expected
bill sale, while shares of Spain's Banco Santander
gained 1.9 percent to $6.55 in New York and shares of Barclays
jumped 3.9 percent to $14.09.
Shares of Deutsche Bank advanced 4.3 percent to
$46.31.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 1.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index added 1.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
1.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed 2 percent higher.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed
0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs advanced 0.6 percent.