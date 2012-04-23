By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies stumbled on Monday as concerns over the euro zone's
economy increased, with upcoming political elections adding
anxiety about the region's capability in handling its debt
crisis.
The April PMI reports for the euro zone, Germany and France,
which measure future activity, indicated a faster rate of
economic contraction throughout the region than had been
anticipated.
Adding to the angst, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said
he has tendered his cabinet's resignation to the Dutch Queen
after the government failed to agree on budget cuts.
In France, socialist Francois Hollande won the first round
of France's presidential poll and anti-immigration crusader
Marine Le Pen scored the biggest result for a far-right
candidate, underscoring growing frustration from the region's
debt crisis.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
dropped 1.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index lost 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
declined 1.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed 2.3 percent at 1,021.76, it's lowest level
since mid-January.
Selling was broad-based, with stocks in economically
sensitive sectors such as materials and energy among the hardest
hit. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal dropped 4.2 percent to
$16.31 and French oil company Total SA shed 2.4 percent
to $46.98.
Philips Electronics was one of the few bright spots,
up 3.7 percent to $19.49 after the Dutch group reported
better-than-expected quarterly results.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.8
percent. China Mobile shed 3.9 percent to $53.81 after posting
soft March subscriber numbers.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
declined 1.5 percent.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Hay)