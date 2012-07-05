NEW YORK, July 5 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Thursday as investors fretted action from various central banks indicated the global economy is in a weaker footing than thought.

A sharp decline in the euro against the U.S. dollar following the European Central Bank's lowering of interest rates weighed on shares of Europe-based companies, the weakest performers in the session. Policymakers in China and Britain also loosened their monetary grip.

Adding to the European gloom, Spanish and Italian bond yields rose after ECB President Mario Draghi didn't offer clues that bolder monetary easing was on the way.

The yield on the benchmark Spanish 10-year bond jumped 38 basis points to 6.785 percent, near the 7 percent level that forced other euro-zone countries to seek bailouts.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts dropped 1.4 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500 index edged 0.2 percent down.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 1.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares dipped 0.11 percent.

Among European ADRs, Spain's Telefonica dropped 4.2 percent to $12.70 and Deutsche Bank lost 4.2 percent to $35.64.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1 percent. Taiwan Semi fell 5.4 percent to $13.66 and Bangalore-based Wipro lost 4.2 percent to $8.95.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs slipped 0.3 percent. Mexico's America Movil fell 1.6 percent to $25.88 while Brazil's Petrobras added 1.9 percent to $20.05.