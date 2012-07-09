By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, July 9
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Monday, led lower by Asian stocks after data
showed growth in the region was slowing.
Data in Japan showed core machinery orders, which exclude
utilities and shipbuilding, fell 14.8 percent in May, a record
drop and far weaker than the 3.3 percent decline expected.
Chinese inflation eased to 2.2 percent in June, a 29-month low,
suggesting slower overseas demand for exports.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.2
percent while a broader index of American depositary receipts
fell 0.8 percent. Both extended declines to a third
straight day. The global index was down 3.5 percent over the
three sessions.
The Standard & Poor's 500-index fell 0.6 percent at
midday on Monday. U.S. investors awaited the start of the
earnings season when aluminum company Alcoa Inc reports
results after the market closes. Its shares were 0.9 percent
lower at $8.65.
In Asia sectors tied to the pace of economic growth, like
energy and industrials, were among the hardest hit. Aluminum
China lost 3.3 percent to $10.44 while China Petroleum
was off 1.7 percent at $84.08. Japan's Kubota Corp
, a machinery maker, fell 1.3 percent to $46.11.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.6 percent as investors focused on the region's debt crisis.
They want to see how long it will take for the finance ministers
to agree on details of the European Union's recently announced
batch of rescue plans.
European bank stocks were under pressure. HSBC Holding
fell 0.9 percent to $43.49 while Credit Suisse
was off 1 percent at $17.68.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 0.9 percent. The index is down almost 5 percent year to
date.
In company news, Israel's ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd
slumped 8.9 percent to $7.61 after forecasting
quarterly results below expectations.