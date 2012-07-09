NEW YORK, July 9 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Monday, led lower by Asian stocks after data showed growth in the region was slowing.

Data in Japan showed core machinery orders, which exclude utilities and shipbuilding, fell 14.8 percent in May, a record drop and far weaker than the 3.3 percent decline expected. Chinese inflation eased to 2.2 percent in June, a 29-month low, suggesting slower overseas demand for exports.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.2 percent while a broader index of American depositary receipts fell 0.8 percent. Both extended declines to a third straight day. The global index was down 3.5 percent over the three sessions.

The Standard & Poor's 500-index fell 0.6 percent at midday on Monday. U.S. investors awaited the start of the earnings season when aluminum company Alcoa Inc reports results after the market closes. Its shares were 0.9 percent lower at $8.65.

In Asia sectors tied to the pace of economic growth, like energy and industrials, were among the hardest hit. Aluminum China lost 3.3 percent to $10.44 while China Petroleum was off 1.7 percent at $84.08. Japan's Kubota Corp , a machinery maker, fell 1.3 percent to $46.11.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.6 percent as investors focused on the region's debt crisis. They want to see how long it will take for the finance ministers to agree on details of the European Union's recently announced batch of rescue plans.

European bank stocks were under pressure. HSBC Holding fell 0.9 percent to $43.49 while Credit Suisse was off 1 percent at $17.68.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.9 percent. The index is down almost 5 percent year to date.

In company news, Israel's ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd slumped 8.9 percent to $7.61 after forecasting quarterly results below expectations.