NEW YORK, July 10 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell for a fourth straight day on Tuesday as weak outlooks from tech companies raised concerns about the economy even as hopes grew for progress in Europe's debt crisis.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.8 percent. The index is down 3.5 percent over the past four days.

With technology sales an important indicator of business spending, the lowered tech companies' outlooks underscored a string of recent indicators pointing to slower growth.

Applied Materials Inc said it expects to miss its full-year estimates while Advanced Micro Devices cut its second-quarter revenue outlook. Both cited weakness in overseas demand.

Declining tech company shares included Japan's Sony Corp , down 3 percent at $13.04 and Taiwan's Himax Tech off 6.9 percent to $1.75.

The S&P 500 fell 1 percent after trading flat earlier, with optimism over Europe lending support.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned the German Constitutional Court that any significant delay in approving Europe's new bailout plan and budget rules would rattle markets, spurring bets the plan would be approved soon.

Those bets kept banking shares higher. Barclays Plc rose 0.7 percent to $10.30 while Lloyds Banking Group was up 1.1 percent at $1.87 and Governor and Company of The Bank of Ireland added 0.5 percent to $5.63.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.6 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.3 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 1.1 percent.

Aluminum China fell 3.5 percent to $10.13, tracking losses in Alcoa Inc, which fell 4.1 percent to $8.40 a day after reporting results.

In company news, Research in Motion dropped 5.9 percent to $7.22 as Thorsten Heins, the company's new chief executive, presided over his first annual meeting. The stock has lost more than half its value so far this year.