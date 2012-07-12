NEW YORK, July 12 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies tumbled 1 percent on Thursday as global macroeconomic
concerns again took the forefront, sending cyclical sectors
lower.
A rally on Wednesday proved short lived, and the BNY Mellon
index of American depositary receipts is down for five
of the last six sessions. It fell 1.5 percent on Thursday while
the S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent.
Bank and energy shares were among the biggest decliners of
the day ahead of a read on Chinese gross domestic product that
is expected to show the weakest growth in at least three years.
In addition, the U.S. Federal Reserve late Wednesday dashed
hopes for additional stimulus when it indicated it was open to
the idea of a third round of quantitative easing but that
conditions might need to worsen first.
Bank stocks were down across the globe. Japan's Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group lost 2.9 percent to $4.69 while
Deutsche Bank sank 2.6 percent to $31.85 and Credit
Suisse slid 1.9 percent to $17.35.
Energy shares were pressured alongside a 0.8 percent drop in
crude oil prices. The fear of weaker growth ahead is causing
many investors to scale down their demand outlook.
China's Cnooc Ltd fell 3 percent to $191.97 and
Petroleo Brasil was off 0.7 percent at $18.57. Mining
giant Rio Tinto plunged 3.5 percent to $45.33.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs sank
1.2 percent while an index of Asian shares dropped 2.4
percent. Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in a month as
banking stocks fell ahead of the GDP figure.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 1.1 percent higher.
In company news, India's Infosys plunged 12 percent
to $38.50 after cutting its sales outlook, citing global
economic uncertainty.
On the upside, Germany's SAP AG rose 3.2 percent to
$58.54 after reporting adjusted second-quarter earnings that
beat expectations.