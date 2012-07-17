NEW YORK, July 17 U.S.-listed shares of Chinese
internet companies fell on Tuesday on ongoing concerns about a
weak economic outlook in the world's second largest economy.
Hong Kong shares produced their best day in more than two
weeks and Chinese insurers and railway sectors jumped on
anticipation of more policy support, but the gains were seen
largely technical. Profit warnings that have emerged daily
during the past week and Premier Wen Jiabo's downbeat comments
on the Chinese economy pressured the internet stocks, one of the
strongest growing sectors in equities.
U.S.-traded shares of Baidu fell 3.5 percent to
$103.63.
Youku shares fell 8.5 percent to $16.48 and Sina
Corp shares lost 7.8 percent to 44.15. Sohu.com
shares were down 4.2 percent to $35.68.
But the broader market was little changed due to gains in
Latin American stocks listed in the U.S.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
were flat, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
gained 0.4 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading
European ADRs were also flat.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.1
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
gained 0.3 percent.