NEW YORK, July 20 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Friday, led lower by European companies on
heightened concerns about Spain's financial health and the euro
zone debt crisis.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 1.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
lost 0.9 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost
2.1 percent. Madrid's bourse staged its biggest one-day drop in
two years on Friday, dragging down the broad European equity
market after Spain's Valencia region asked for a bailout.
Spanish 10-year sovereign bond yields surged to historic
highs, rising further above the 7 percent level
that markets view as too expensive to be sustainable.
In equities, investors rushed to take profits on a rally
which saw the FTSEurofirst 300 gain 10 percent since early June
to hit 4-1/2-month highs on Thursday. Few wanted to hold on to
bets through the weekend or summer holidays.
Banks and insurers, which stand to lose out on their
sovereign bond holdings and loan books if the euro zone crisis
intensifies, were among the top fallers.
U.S.-listed shares of Barclays PLC fell 3.2 percent
to $9.94, and Credit Suisse lost 3.4 percent to $17.03.
Deutsche Bank fell 4.7 percent to $30.05, and Royal Bank
of Scotland lost 3.2 percent to $6.45.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.8
percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 1.4 percent.
(Reporting By Angela Moon)