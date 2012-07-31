NEW YORK, July 30 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Tuesday, with European shares leading the way
lower as banking stocks dropped on weak quarterly results.
Investors were also looking ahead to comments from both the
European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, which may
announce actions designed to prop up flagging economies and
stabilize the euro zone.
The Bank of New York Mellon's American Depositary Receipts
index fell 0.5 percent while European shares
lost 0.7 percent. The S&P 500 was down 0.3 percent as
U.S. investors were reluctant to make bets ahead of the Fed
meeting.
Shares of UBS AG slumped 5.1 percent to $10.50, the
biggest daily drop for the stock since March 6, after the
company reported second-quarter earnings that missed
expectations.
The bank said the drop in profit was related to Facebook's
botched market debut, when UBS ended up with more shares
than it had intended.
European banks have been pressured this year because of the
region's sovereign debt crisis. Barclays Plc fell 1.8
percent to $10.43 while Lloyd's Banking Group fell 1.1
percent to $1.87.
Deutsche Bank also reported a drop in profit, though
it said it would cut 1,900 jobs in a move to lower costs. The
stock rose 0.4 percent to $30.40.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 1.5 percent, with Brazil's Banco Bradesco down 2.1
percent at $15.17.
The BNY Mellon index of Asian ADRs rose 0.4 percent,
rebounding off weakness in the previous session. In Asia, Hong
Kong shares rose 1.1 percent.