NEW YORK Aug 8 Latin American shares traded in
the U.S. outperformed the wider market on Wednesday as a
possible increase in fuel prices in Brazil drove shares of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras.
Shares of Petrobras jumped after Energy Minister
Edison Lobao said an increase in local fuel prices is necessary
to curb refining losses and boost investment in domestic oil
production. The shares rose 4.8 percent to $21.87.
Petrobras' gain helped the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs jump 1.2 percent, outshining a lackluster
market, which barely budged in a thinly traded session.
Equity markets continue to hover near multi-month highs
after a three-day rally. Expectations for stimulus from the
European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered the
recent gains, but investors found little reason to keep pushing
stocks higher after driving the market to three-month highs.
"The past few trading sessions has shown at least a
temporary willingness for global investors to let their hair
down, throw caution to the wind, and go long equities," said
Kevin Caron, a portfolio manager at Stifel Nicolaus.
"Our assessment is a bit more sober," he said. "But we are
paying attention to what the data is telling us."
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
eased 0.03 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index rose 0.06 percent.
Canon Inc shed 3.7 percent to $34.69 as traders
expected its share buyback program would be completed soon.
Canon announced on July 30 that it would spend up to 50 billion
yen to buy back up to 1.8 percent of its shares between July 31
and Sept. 10.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.2
percent.
Rio Tinto rose 2.8 percent to $50.16 after the
global miner said it would stick to its $16 billion spending
plan for the year, even as weaker prices dragged first half
profits 34 percent lower.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs edged
down 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares rose 0.2 percent.