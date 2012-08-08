NEW YORK Aug 8 Latin American shares traded in the U.S. outperformed the wider market on Wednesday as a possible increase in fuel prices in Brazil drove shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras.

Shares of Petrobras jumped after Energy Minister Edison Lobao said an increase in local fuel prices is necessary to curb refining losses and boost investment in domestic oil production. The shares rose 4.8 percent to $21.87.

Petrobras' gain helped the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs jump 1.2 percent, outshining a lackluster market, which barely budged in a thinly traded session.

Equity markets continue to hover near multi-month highs after a three-day rally. Expectations for stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered the recent gains, but investors found little reason to keep pushing stocks higher after driving the market to three-month highs.

"The past few trading sessions has shown at least a temporary willingness for global investors to let their hair down, throw caution to the wind, and go long equities," said Kevin Caron, a portfolio manager at Stifel Nicolaus.

"Our assessment is a bit more sober," he said. "But we are paying attention to what the data is telling us."

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts eased 0.03 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.06 percent.

Canon Inc shed 3.7 percent to $34.69 as traders expected its share buyback program would be completed soon. Canon announced on July 30 that it would spend up to 50 billion yen to buy back up to 1.8 percent of its shares between July 31 and Sept. 10.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.2 percent.

Rio Tinto rose 2.8 percent to $50.16 after the global miner said it would stick to its $16 billion spending plan for the year, even as weaker prices dragged first half profits 34 percent lower.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs edged down 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares rose 0.2 percent.