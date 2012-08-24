NEW YORK Aug 24 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies ended barely lower on Friday, with hopes for more
stimulus from the Federal Reserve helping to limit losses.
U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed has room to
deliver additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy.
Bernanke made the comment in a letter to a congressional
oversight panel. The news comes a week ahead of
the annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where
Bernanke will speak.
Among the day's best performers was Mexico's America Movil
, which rose 1.7 percent to $25.49 in New York. Shares of
Mexican cement company Cemex gained 1.5 percent to $8.09.
Among the day's decliners were European banks, with shares
of Barclays down 1.6 percent at $11.86 and shares of
Deutsche Bank down 0.9 percent at $34.05. Shares of the
Royal Bank of Scotland slid 1.7 percent to $7.09.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
inched down 0.02 percent, while the Standard & Poor's
500 index rose 0.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
dipped 0.04 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
pan-European shares closed up 0.1 percent, after a late-session
bounce when European Central Bank sources told Reuters the ECB
was considering setting bond yield-band targets.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs slipped
0.04 percent, but the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs rose 0.16 percent.