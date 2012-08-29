NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Wednesday, led lower by Latin American stocks
on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not implement
further action to boost the global economy.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.4 percent but the BNY Mellon index of leading
Latin American ADRs dipped 1.6 percent. In comparison,
the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.2 percent.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slumped
for the ninth straight session, its longest losing steak since
November. Data showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a
1.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter, in line with
expectations and up from the government's initial estimate last
month of 1.5 percent.
The data dampened hopes of further stimulus from the Federal
Reserve as investors await signals of a third round of
quantitative easing from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when he
addresses a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
on Friday.
Among Latin American stocks, Petroleo Brasil fell
1.2 percent to $21.35 and Vale SA shares were off 3.6
percent at $15.96. Banco Bradesco shares lost 1.7
percent to $16.44.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost
0.4 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
fell 0.1 percent.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)