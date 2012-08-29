NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Wednesday, led lower by Latin American stocks on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not implement further action to boost the global economy.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.4 percent but the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dipped 1.6 percent. In comparison, the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.2 percent.

The MSCI Latin American stock index slumped for the ninth straight session, its longest losing steak since November. Data showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter, in line with expectations and up from the government's initial estimate last month of 1.5 percent.

The data dampened hopes of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve as investors await signals of a third round of quantitative easing from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when he addresses a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Among Latin American stocks, Petroleo Brasil fell 1.2 percent to $21.35 and Vale SA shares were off 3.6 percent at $15.96. Banco Bradesco shares lost 1.7 percent to $16.44.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost 0.4 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)