NEW YORK, Sept 5 Asian shares traded in New York
fell sharply on Wednesday as Hong Kong shares suffered their
worst session in more than six weeks, and Japan's Nikkei average
ended near a five-week closing low on concerns about global
growth.
In China, shares were dragged down by the country's
growth-sensitive banking and energy sectors after brokerage
downgrades and falling coal prices compounded fears of an anemic
mainland economy. Coal miner Yanzou fell 6 percent.
In Japan, soft U.S. manufacturing data and construction
spending added to concerns about a global economy. A number of
Japanese blue-chip shares fell, including Sony Corp,
down 2 percent to $11.07, and Canon Inc, which fell 3
percent to $31.62.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.13
percent, with the China and Japan country indexes
both losing about 1 percent, respectively.
In the overall market, investors were reluctant to make big
bets a day ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central
Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro
zone's debt crisis.
"It is unlikely that Mr. Draghi will disappoint the majority
of investors," Goldman Sachs said in a research note, referring
to the ECB president. "If anything, the risks are that the ECB
delivers more easing, particularly on non-standard measures
directed to the private sector, as only a small fraction of
investors expect this to occur."
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.31 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index dipped 0.11 percent.
Shares of Nokia plunged nearly 16 percent in New York on
Wednesday after the unveiling of its new Lumina smartphone got a
frosty reaction from investors.
The Finnish company and Microsoft, the world's
largest software maker, showcased the device in what may be
their last major shot at reclaiming a market lost to Apple
, Samsung and Google.
Microsoft and Nokia hope the new Lumia - sporting a bigger
screen and cutting-edge camera technology - will become a potent
weapon in an escalating global mobile industry war, but
investors said it lacked "wow" and gave it a quick thumbs-down.
Some analysts said Nokia's reticence on dates and prices did not
help. Nokia's New York traded stock slid 16 percent to
$2.38.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed near flat.