NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies gained the most in a month as investors hailed a new
European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt
crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his July pledge to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro, said the central bank's
plan for potentially unlimited bond-buying would address bond
market distortions and "unfounded" fears of investors about the
survival of the euro.
Euro zone banks soared 5.9 percent to five-month
highs, helping the euro zone's top Euro STOXX 50 index climb 3.4
percent to 2,524.95 points, a six-month high. In New York,
Lloyds Bank jumped 7.5 percent to $2.28 and Credit
Suisse added 5.7 percent to $20.34.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary
receipts added 2.5 percent - its biggest gain since
Aug. 3 - while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
rose 2 percent.
"We sense that the ECB's more aggressive policies and
rhetoric may be placing a floor under these markets and actually
setting the stage for a longer period of superior performance,"
said John Manley, chief equity strategist at the Wells Fargo
Advantage Funds.
The S&P 500 ended at its highest level since January 2008,
before the collapse of Lehman Brothers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq
was at its highest since November 2000.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
2.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 2.4 percent.
Brazilian stocks rose as signs of improvement in the U.S.
labor market and optimism over the bond program in Europe may
help rekindle demand for Brazilian-made iron ore, beef, planes
and cars. Mining giant Vale rose 4.4 percent to $16.89.
Asian stocks traded in the United States also rose sharply.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 2.4 percent and Honda Motor Co
Ltd also gained 2.4 percent after the companies posted
strong U.S. auto sales for August.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 2.1
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 2.4 percent.