NEW YORK, March 28 Shares of Brazilian banks
traded in New York fell sharply o n W ednesday as bearish options
activity heated up in Itaú Unibanco Holding ,
Brazil's biggest private-sector bank.
Brazilian banks will struggle this year with lower interest
rates, weak credit growth and still-high loan defaults, which
should mean their shares underperform the country's benchmark
stock index, analysts at Credit Suisse Group said this week.
Traders exchanged 15,000 puts and 499 calls in Itau on
Wednesday, 4.3 times the average daily levels, according to
Trade Alert. Interest centered on the $19 puts on the stock,
said an options strategist.
Itau's stock closed down 2.8 percent at $19.80 in New York.
"Markets should be ready for a very disappointing first
half," said the analysts at Credit Suisse. "We believe investors
are better off buying banks in Peru, Colombia or Mexico, markets
with much higher earnings growth potential."
Brazilian shares traded in New York as measured by the BNY
Mellon's country ADR index fell 2.3 percent. That
compared with a 0.8 percent drop in the BNY Mellon's global ADR
index.
U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals
prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares.
Other Brazilian banks to lose ground in New York included
Banco Bradesco, down 2.1 percent to $17.73, and Banco
Santander (Brazil), down 2 percent to $9.43.
Losses were somewhat balanced by better performance in Asian
and European shares traded in the United States.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.7 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares
closed down 1 percent at 1,072.48 points.
Shares of Nokia bucked the trend, rising 3.2 percent
to $5.54 in New York. The company said it will start to sell
smartphones using Microsoft software in China from
April, seeking to claw back market share gobbled up by Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.6
percent.