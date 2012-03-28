NEW YORK, March 28 Shares of Brazilian banks traded in New York fell sharply o n W ednesday as bearish options activity heated up in Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's biggest private-sector bank.

Brazilian banks will struggle this year with lower interest rates, weak credit growth and still-high loan defaults, which should mean their shares underperform the country's benchmark stock index, analysts at Credit Suisse Group said this week.

Traders exchanged 15,000 puts and 499 calls in Itau on Wednesday, 4.3 times the average daily levels, according to Trade Alert. Interest centered on the $19 puts on the stock, said an options strategist.

Itau's stock closed down 2.8 percent at $19.80 in New York.

"Markets should be ready for a very disappointing first half," said the analysts at Credit Suisse. "We believe investors are better off buying banks in Peru, Colombia or Mexico, markets with much higher earnings growth potential."

Brazilian shares traded in New York as measured by the BNY Mellon's country ADR index fell 2.3 percent. That compared with a 0.8 percent drop in the BNY Mellon's global ADR index.

U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares.

Other Brazilian banks to lose ground in New York included Banco Bradesco, down 2.1 percent to $17.73, and Banco Santander (Brazil), down 2 percent to $9.43.

Losses were somewhat balanced by better performance in Asian and European shares traded in the United States.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.7 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 1 percent at 1,072.48 points.

Shares of Nokia bucked the trend, rising 3.2 percent to $5.54 in New York. The company said it will start to sell smartphones using Microsoft software in China from April, seeking to claw back market share gobbled up by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.6 percent.