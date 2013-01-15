NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Tuesday as concerns about demand for Apple
Inc's iPhone fanned fears about the smartphone industry
as a whole, prompting investors to sell shares of iPhone parts
suppliers and telecom service companies.
Apple has asked Japan Display, Sharp and LG Display
Co Ltd to roughly halve supplies of LCD panels from
an initial plan for about 65 million screens in January-March,
Japan's Nikkei business daily reporting on Monday, citing people
familiar with the situation. The report was later matched by The
Wall Street Journal.
U.S.-listed share of LG Display Co, a key provider
to Apple, fell 3.8 percent to $13.08.
Among telecom stocks, U.S.-listed shares of China Mobile
fell 1.5 percent to $57.06. SK Telecom fell 0.2
percent to $17.01, and China Telecom lost 0.6 percent to
$56.27.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
added 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost
0.2 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
fell 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
lost 0.1 percent.