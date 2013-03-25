By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 25 The U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies fell on Monday, dragged down by European bank
shares after a rescue package for Cyprus created unease about
future restructurings in the euro zone.
Deutsche Bank AG shares dropped 4.2 percent to $40.36
in New York, while the shares of Credit Suisse fell 2.9
percent to $26.40 and the shares of Barclays Plc
declined 3.6 percent to $17.27. Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
shares were down 2.6 percent at $8.72.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of euro-zone
finance ministers, told Reuters and the Financial Times that
when failing banks need rescuing, euro-zone officials would turn
to the bank's shareholders, bondholders and uninsured depositors
to contribute to their recapitalization.
He said that Cyprus was a template for handling the region's
other debt-strapped countries.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
ended down 0.3 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 1.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.3 percent
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.4 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs was down 0.6 percent.