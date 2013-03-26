By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies rose on Tuesday, led by gains In American
Movil and other Latin American shares.
In New York, shares of Mexican telecommunications company
America Movil climbed 1.9 percent to $21.13. The stock rebounded
from recent losses tied to worries about tougher regulation.
Shares of Mexican beverage company Femsa also
gained, ending up 4.6 percent at $112.17. Shares of Coca-Cola
Femsa, which Femsa co-owns with Coca-Cola Co,
jumped 2.7 percent to $162.19.
U.S. economic data showed a stronger-than-expected rise in
durable goods orders in February. It was among the latest signs
that the U.S. economy was strengthening, and boosted sentiment
for Latin American stocks.
The stock of Mexican cement maker Cemex was up 0.7
percent at $12.22.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary
receipts rose 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index
of leading Latin American ADRs jumped 1 percent. The
Standard & Poor's 500 index , by comparison, gained
0.8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares also closed up 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up
0.2 percent.
Shares of Chinese energy company CNOOC climbed 2.5
percent to $194.64 after posting 2012 results.