NEW YORK, April 4 U.S.-listed shares of Japanese
companies jumped on Thursday after the Bank Of Japan unleashed
the world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus, promising
to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two
years, a radical gamble that sent the yen reeling and bond
yields to record lows.
U.S.-listed share of Toyota Motor rose 4.3 percent to
$105.23, Honda Motor Co rose 4.8 percent to $38.97 and
Sony Corp added 3 percent to $16.92. Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group shares rose 7.6 percent to $6.24.
New Governor Haruhiko Kuroda committed the BOJ to open-ended
asset buying and said the monetary base would nearly double to
270 trillion yen ($2.9 trillion) by the end of 2014 in a shock
therapy to end two decades of stagnation.
In Japan, the Nikkei average jumped 2.2 percent to a
two-week high in heavy trade.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.1 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading
Asian ADRs jumped 2 percent. In comparison, the Standard
& Poor's 500 index rose 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.6 percent. European shares sold off as traders, underwhelmed
by the lack of fresh economic stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank, took profit on recent sectoral
outperformers.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 0.1 percent.