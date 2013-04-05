NEW YORK, April 5 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Friday, led lower by Asian companies due to
continuing concerns about rising tension on the Korean
peninsula.
Weaker-than-expected data on the U.S. labor market also
dented investors' appetite for risky assets.
Almost all U.S-listed shares of Korean companies were lower,
including Korea Electronic Power Corp, off 3.1 percent
at $13.43; Posco, off 4 percent at $68.35; and Shinhan
Financial Group, down 2.8 percent at $33.75.
KB Financial fell 3.1 percent to $31.40 and LG
Display Co dropped 2 percent to $13.36.
New York-listed shares of KT Corp fell 1.7 percent to
$15.46 and Woori Finance lost 4.6 percent to $30.88. SK
Telecom was down 1 percent at $18.03.
In South Korea, shares slid, with foreign investors selling
their biggest daily amount in nearly 20 months, amid worries
about North Korea and aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan
that sent the yen reeling.
North Korea has asked embassies to consider moving staff out
and warned it cannot guarantee the safety of diplomats after
April 10, Britain said, amid high tension and a war of words on
the peninsula.
The requests come on the heels of declarations by the
government of the communist state that conflict is inevitable
because of what it terms hostile U.S. troop exercises with South
Korea and U.N. sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear
weapons testing.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.64 percent at 1,927.23, its lowest closing level since
Nov. 28. For the week, the KOSPI fell 3.9 percent, its worst
performance in more than 10 months.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.7 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading
Asian ADRs lost 0.9 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.9
percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was flat.