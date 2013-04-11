By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies climbed on Thursday, led by gains in Japanese
ADRs as the dollar rose to a four-year high against the yen.
Shares of Japanese exporters jumped, including Toyota Motor
, which rose 4.1 percent to $113.28 in New York. Shares of
Honda Motor gained 2.6 percent to $39.97, and shares of
Canon climbed 3.4 percent to $37.48.
The dollar has gained sharply against the yen since the Bank
of Japan pledged last week to inject about $1.4 trillion into
the Japanese economy to fight deflation.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.3
percent, outperforming the BNY Mellon index of leading American
depositary receipts, which gained 0.7 percent. The
Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was down 0.7 percent.