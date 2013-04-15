By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, April 15
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies dropped on Monday, with materials and energy
stocks leading the way lower as metals and commodities prices
fell steeply.
U.S. crude futures slid 3 percent in midday New York trading
while gold slumped 7.2 percent, building on a drop of more than
5 percent in Friday's session.
The drop marked the biggest one-day loss for gold in
over 30 years, and came amid a worsening global economic
outlook. Crude oil tumbled after weak economic data from China
stoked worries of slower growth.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton dropped 5.24
percent to $65.45 in New York, while shares of South Africa's
AngloGold Ashanti fell 6.9 percent to $19.02 and Gold
Fields dropped 4.7 percent to $6.47. Barrick Gold
plunged nearly 11 percent to $20.21.
Among energy companies, Brazil's Petrobras fell 3.3
percent to $16.04 while PetroChina lost 3.3 percent to
$122.70. China Petroleum was off 3.1 percent at $122.95.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 1.4 percent, while the benchmark Standard & Poor's
500 index slipped 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 1.1 percent, with European shares down 0.7
percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.6
percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was down 2.3 percent, pressured by the Petrobras
losses.