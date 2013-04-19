NEW YORK, April 19 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Friday, rebounding after a week of sharp
losses as investors bought beaten-down stocks.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.6 percent, but it is down 2.3 percent for the
week, its worst week since September. The S&P 500 rose
0.6 percent on Friday, lifted by some strong results from the
tech sector, including Microsoft Corp and Google
.
Shares have been pressured this week by growing concerns
about the pace of global economic growth. A massive selloff in
commodity and gold prices further weighed on sentiment, hitting
energy and material companies' shares.
Those shares rebounded on Friday, with Chinese oil firm
CNOOC Ltd up 1.9 percent at $175.53, and China Petroleum
up 1.1 percent at $108.50. Still, even with the day's
gains, both stocks are down more than 3.5 percent for the week.
Blue-chip stocks were strong around the world. Sony Corp
rose 2.3 percent to $16.55 while Barclays Plc
gained 0.9 percent to $17.49.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.3 percent while the bank's Asian ADR index shot up 0.8
percent. Its index of Latin American ADRs advanced 0.6
percent.
Among the most-active ADRs, India's Wipro Ltd fell 5
percent to $8.06 after the company gave a sales outlook that was
weaker than expected. Wipro is India's third-largest software
services provider. The U.S.-listed shares of SAP AG slid
3.6 percent to $75.38 after the German business software company
reported disappointing first-quarter results.
In contrast, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
climbed 4.5 percent to $18.74 after the world's biggest contract
chipmaker gave a revenue outlook that suggested strong demand
for mobile-related chips.