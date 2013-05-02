NEW YORK May 2 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Thursday, buoyed by an interest rate cut from
the European Central Bank and a sharp decline in U.S. weekly
unemployment benefits claims.
The European Central Bank reduced its main rate by 25 basis
points to 0.50 percent, its first cut in 10 months and an
all-time low, and kept alive the possibility of further action
in an effort to stimulate the euro zone economy.
While the rate cut was widely expected, ECB President Mario
Draghi said the central bank is technically ready for negative
deposit rates, which would force banks in the region to pay to
deposit money at the central bank, providing an impetus to lend
money.
Also supporting stocks was data that showed weekly initial
jobless claims fell to the lowest level since the early days of
the 2007-09 recession, easing concerns about the U.S. economy
after recent weak data.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index climbed 0.9 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Sanofi advanced 3.7 percent to
$54.82 after the drugmaker reported first-quarter earnings and
said it expected a return to growth in the second half of the
year.
Shire PLC said sales of its Fabry's disease
treatment, which competes with Sanofi's Genzyme, fell 15
percent. Shire's shares fell 5.7 percent to $88.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
gained 0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed up 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained
0.73 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs rose 0.65 percent.