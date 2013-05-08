NEW YORK May 8 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Wednesday, buoyed by trade data in China and
signs the German economy may be getting stronger.
Economic data showed China's exports rose 14.7 percent in
April, while imports grew 16.8 percent, which was above
expectations and increased optimism that the world's
second-largest economy may be improving.
In addition, data for the world's top buyer of iron ore
showed imports of the raw material were up 4 percent from March
and helped to lift miners such as BHP Billiton and
Mechel OAO.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 0.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index edged up 0.1 percent.
Also adding to gains was a report German industrial output
jumped by 1.2 percent in March, which came after data on Tuesday
showing industrial orders rose again in March and offered
positive signs or the euro zone's struggling economy.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
advanced 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 0.7 percent
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs jumped
1.2 percent. U.S.-listed shares of BHP gained 2.3 percent to
$70.29 and Mechel climbed 2.9 percent to $4.20.
Toyota Motor advanced 3 percent to $119.51 after the
carmaker met its midterm profit goals in the year ended in March
and forecast even higher earnings this fiscal year.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
slipped 0.2 percent. YPF dropped 4.8 percent to $13.61
after the Argentine energy company warned inflation in the South
American country may keep rising and hurt its results.