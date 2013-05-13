NEW YORK May 13 U.S.-listed shares of Asian
companies rose more than 1 percent on Monday, led by gains in
top Japanese exporters as the dollar climbed against the yen for
a third session.
Shares of Toyota rose 2.9 percent to $124.83 in New
York, while shares of Honda Motor gained 1.1 percent to
$40.83 and shares of Canon advanced 1.2 percent to
$35.78.
Also, shares of Sony jumped 5.4 percent to $18.89.
Among other Japanese ADRs, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
shares shot up 7.5 percent to $7.20 and Mizuho Financial
Group shares were up 5.3 percent at $4.53.
The dollar, which broke through the 100-yen mark last week,
hit its highest level against the yen since October 2008 after
Group of Seven finance officials over the weekend held back from
directly criticizing Japan's monetary policy. The dollar last
traded at 101.84 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed
1.3 percent, outperforming the BNY Mellon index of leading
American depositary receipts, which ended flat. The
Standard & Poor's 500 index also ended near
unchanged.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei index hit a 5-1/2-year high
on Monday on the yen's weakness.
ADRs of European and Latin American companies were lower.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.2 percent.
Bank shares were among the biggest decliners. Shares of
Deutsche Bank were down 1.1 percent at $46.98.
Shares of Irish drugmaker Elan fell 1.4 percent to
$11.61 after it agreed to a $1 billion deal to buy 21 percent of
the royalties that U.S.-based Theravance receives from
GlaxoSmithKline for its respiratory drugs.
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline were up 0.1 percent at $51.67.
Shares of Dublin-based Warner Chilcott rose 5
percent to $18.91. On Friday, Actavis, a global
drugmaker, said it was in early stage discussions to buy Warner
Chilcott.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was down 0.4 percent.