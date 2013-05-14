NEW YORK May 14 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies ended mostly flat on Tuesday, though shares of energy and mining companies declined along with oil and metals prices.

Latin American ADRs underperformed the broader ADR market, with shares of Brazilian miner Vale falling 2.9 percent to $16.33 in New York. Shares of Brazil's Petrobras slipped 1.5 percent to $18.55, while shares of Peruvian miner Buenaventura were down 1.3 percent at $19.16.

Shares of South African miners also fell: AngloGold Ashanti was down 1.9 percent at $18.12 and Gold Fields Ltd was down 3.5 percent at $6.33.

In the commodities markets, spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,424.14, while U.S. crude oil futures dropped 96 cents to settle at $94.21 a barrel.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was up 0.04 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.5 percent. By contrast, Standard & Poor's 500 index ended the day 1 percent higher.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.5 percent.

Among the day's biggest decliners was Nokia Corp, whose U.S.-listed shares dropped 5.2 percent to $3.64. The company unveiled a new version of its Lumia smartphone line. But research company Gartner said Nokia lost 5 percentage points of market share in the first quarter.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.2 percent. But bucking the trend in Asian ADRs was Sony Corp , whose U.S.-listed shares jumped 9.9 percent to $20.76 after billionaire hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb called on the company to spin off its lucrative entertainment arm.