NEW YORK May 20 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies advanced on Monday, buoyed by dollar weakness, while
Canadian miners got a lift as gold prices halted their recent
decline.
The greenback fell 0.4 percent against a basket of
major currencies after Japan's economy minister suggested the
currency might have weakened enough.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index edged up 0.2 percent.
A weaker dollar helps spur demand for ADRs, which are priced
in the U.S. currency, making them cheaper.
And a 2 percent gain in gold prices after a 7-day run
of declines, helped lift Canadian miners such as Barrick Gold
, which jumped 5.9 percent to $19.67 and Goldcorp,
up 4.2 percent to $26.91 in New York trade.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
climbed 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 0.3 percent.
Ireland's Ryanair advanced 4.8 percent to $48.96
after the airline reported earnings above analyst expectations,
lifted by a sharp rise in earnings from add-on charges for items
such as baggage and pre-assigned seating.
Royal Bank of Scotland climbed 4.5 percent to $10.80
after Numis raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from
"hold."
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.4
percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
edged up 0.2 percent.