NEW YORK May 21 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies were little changed on Tuesday, as investors paused
ahead of any clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the fate of
its stimulus program.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke was scheduled to give testimony
before Congress, and the central bank will release the minutes
of its last meeting on Wednesday.
As both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500
index hover near record highs and economic data shows a slow
improvement in the U.S. economy, investors believe a tapering of
the Fed's stimulus measures may be on the horizon.
Recent comments by Fed officials, including Charles Evans,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, also fueled
the belief a change by the Fed may be coming.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
edged up 0.05 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index advanced 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
gained 0.17 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 0.09 percent.
Shares of French drugmaker Sanofi traded in New York
rose 2.1 percent to $54.97 after the company's new asthma drug
being developed with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
slashed episodes by 87 percent in a mid-stage trial.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs slipped
0.12 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs dipped 0.15 percent.