NEW YORK May 24 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies declined on Friday, on track for their fourth straight
decline, on concerns a tapering program of stimulus measures by
the U.S. Federal Reserve may be on the horizon.
Testimony from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and minutes from
the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve earlier in the week
triggered speculation the central bank may begin to lessen its
support for the economy.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
declined 1.1 percent and was on pace for its worst
weekly decline in nearly a year, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index shed 0.4 percent.
Banks were among the laggards, with Deutsche Bank AG
down 1.2 percent and HSBC Holding off 2.1 percent to
$55.09.
HSBC called on regulators to speed up industry reform as its
shareholders urged Europe's biggest bank to take a lead in
cutting pay and criticized it for compliance failings and aiding
tax avoidance at its annual meeting.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
dipped 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.3 percent.
SAP AG declined 3 percent to $75.84 after the German
business software maker said it was revamping its management to
sharpen its focus on cloud computing.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs slumped
2.4 percent.
PetroChina shed 0.6 percent to $119.27 after its
chairman said it will boost natural gas imports to try and ease
the country's growing supply gap, a move that could pressure
earnings.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 1 percent.