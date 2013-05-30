NEW YORK May 30 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Thursday as investors bet that the Federal
Reserve's stimulus would remain intact, while Japanese stocks
rebounded in New York trading.
Equities have been closely tethered to central bank monetary
policy this year. A round of weak economic data in the United
States was viewed as a sign that the economy continued to
struggle, meaning that the Fed wouldn't begin tapering its
stimulus soon, as had been feared.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.6 percent, while the S&P 500
advanced 0.5 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading European
ADRs gained 0.6 percent. The bank's Latin American ADR
index added 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed
0.7 percent, a sharp contract from weakness in Asian markets.
Japan's Nikkei, which closed before the release of
the U.S. data, shed 5.2 percent, far exceeding a 0.3 percent
drop in Chinese shares.
While shares in Asia declined on concerns about less central
bank stimulus, losses were wider in Japan following a Reuters
report that the country's public pension fund is considering a
change to its portfolio strategy that could let its investment
in domestic stocks grow with a rallying market.
According to sources familiar with the deliberations, the
Government Pension Investment Fund could be forced to buy
Japanese government bonds, as well as sell Japanese stocks in an
equity market that has rallied more than 60 percent since
November.
The most active Japanese ADRs rebounded in New York after
falling on their local exchange. Sony Corp rose 3.8
percent to $20.86 while Toyota Motor shot up 0.8 percent
to $120.56. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 1
percent to $6.05.