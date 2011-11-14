NEW YORK Nov 14 Foreign shares traded in the United States fell on Monday as investors sold European stocks on concerns about the region's debt crisis.

An Italian sovereign bond auction served as a reminder of the country's credit crunch as Rome works to form a new government. Italy paid a euro-era high price to sell the five-year bonds, with investors wary of buying its debt until the country's new leadership undertakes profound economic reform. For details, see [ID:nL5E7ME45K]

Banks were the hardest hit. U.S.-listed shares of Barclays PLC (BCS.N) dropped 4.2 percent to $10.96 and Credit Suisse (CS.N) fell 3.4 percent to $24.19.

National Bank of Greece NBG.N fell 3.3 percent to 55 cents.

But shares of Asian companies traded on the NYSE gained as Japan's Nikkei average rose more than 1 percent on Monday.

Bellwether Toyota Motor (TM.N) rose 0.3 percent to $64.31. Among banks, Mizuho Financial Group (MFG.N) ended up 1.2 percent at $2.62.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR fell 1.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX lost 1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR dropped 1.6 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 0.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA lost 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Leslie Adler)