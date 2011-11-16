NEW YORK Nov 16 Foreign shares traded in the United States fell on Wednesday on more signs that the euro zone's debt crisis might be worsening.

Selling intensified in the final hour of trading after rating agency Fitch warned that contagion in Europe poses a risk to U.S. banks. For details see [ID:nWNA3730]

Earlier, Moody's cut ratings on various German public sector banks, citing a lower likelihood of external support if it were required.

Worries about growth weighed on sensitive sectors like financials and materials.

U.S.-listed shares of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.N) fell 4.1 percent to $6.55. HSBC Holding ADR HBC.N fell 3.7 percent to $38.44.

Barclays PLC (BCS.N) fell 3.4 percent to $10.67 and the National Bank of Greece NBG.N fell 3.2 percent to 48 cents a share.

Asian companies, which have been outperforming European companies, were the day's worst performers after Japan's Nikkei stock average lost nearly 1 percent.

Toyota Motor (TM.N) lost 0.6 percent to $63.54.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR fell 1.7 percent, in line with the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX that also fell 1.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was down 1.6 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS lost 1.9 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA lost 1.5 percent.

