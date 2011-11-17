GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
NEW YORK Nov 17 Foreign shares traded in the United States fell on Thursday, pressured by European companies after the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 closed at the lowest level in six weeks on rising concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
Fears escalated that the crisis could spiral out of control after Spain and France saw their borrowing costs rise at bond auctions earlier in the day, reflecting increased uneasiness about the countries' public finances.
Selling accelerated as the S&P 500 fell through a key technical level, brought on by worries about Europe's debt troubles.
U.S.-listed shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) fell 5.4 percent to $1.58 and the Governor Bank of Ireland (IRE.N) fell 4.1 percent to $4.39.
Barclays PLC (BCS.N) fell 3.3 percent to $10.32.
Material stocks also fell sharply as commodity prices, including oil and precious metals like gold, plunged.
U.S.-listed shares of PetroChina (PTR.N) fell 2.3 percent to $127.48 and BP PLC (BP.N) declined 2 percent to $42.63.
France's Total (TOT.N) fell 1.3 percent to $49.72.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR fell 1.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX lost 1.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR lost 1.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 1.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA fell 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Leslie Adler)
