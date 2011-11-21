NEW YORK Nov 21 More worries about the spread of the euro zone debt crisis pressured U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies on Monday, especially European banks.

Miners also fell sharply as debt worries in the euro zone and in the United States kept alive concerns about another global recession.

Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) dropped 5.2 percent to $34.66 in New York while shares of Barclays (BCS.N) fell 5.3 percent to $9.96 and shares of Banco Santander STD.N declined 2.6 percent to $7.26.

Among miners, shares of BHP Billiton (BHP.N) were down 3.2 percent at $69.63 and shares of Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N) were down 2.3 percent at $24.23.

Declines hit other sectors as well, as Moody's Investor Service warned that a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for the country's credit rating. For details see ID:nP6E7M402A].

Among U.S.-listed shares of French companies, Total (TOT.N) shares were down 2 percent at $48.95 and shares of France Telecom FTE.N were down 3.4 percent at $16.24.

In the United States, leaders of a deficit-cutting congressional "super committee" were set to announce they could not agree on taxes and spending cuts to reach a deal. Reductions are needed to put the country's finances in better health.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR fell 2.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR declined 2.4 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS tumbled 2.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA fell 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)