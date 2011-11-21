NEW YORK Nov 21 More worries about the spread
of the euro zone debt crisis pressured U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies on Monday, especially European banks.
Miners also fell sharply as debt worries in the euro zone
and in the United States kept alive concerns about another
global recession.
Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) dropped 5.2 percent to
$34.66 in New York while shares of Barclays (BCS.N) fell 5.3
percent to $9.96 and shares of Banco Santander STD.N declined
2.6 percent to $7.26.
Among miners, shares of BHP Billiton (BHP.N) were down 3.2
percent at $69.63 and shares of Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N)
were down 2.3 percent at $24.23.
Declines hit other sectors as well, as Moody's Investor
Service warned that a recent rise in interest rates on French
government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be
negative for the country's credit rating. For details see
ID:nP6E7M402A].
Among U.S.-listed shares of French companies, Total (TOT.N)
shares were down 2 percent at $48.95 and shares of France
Telecom FTE.N were down 3.4 percent at $16.24.
In the United States, leaders of a deficit-cutting
congressional "super committee" were set to announce they could
not agree on taxes and spending cuts to reach a deal.
Reductions are needed to put the country's finances in better
health.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR fell 2.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX was down 2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
declined 2.4 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading
Asian ADRs .BKAS tumbled 2.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index
of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA fell 2.1 percent.
