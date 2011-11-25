NEW YORK Nov 25 Foreign shares traded in the United States rose on Friday, supported by gains by Japanese companies.

Japanese car manufacturers like Toyota Motor (TM.N) and electronics maker Sony (SNE.N) were among the top gainers as "Black Friday," the traditional beginning of the U.S. holiday shopping season, was expected to have a positive impact on the companies' end-of-the year revenues.

Toyota Motor was up 3.1 percent at $62.25 and Honda Motor (HMC.N) jumped 3.5 percent to $28.57.

NYSE-listed shares of Canon Inc (CAJ.N) rose 2.9 percent to $42.91 and Sony Corp shares rose 5.2 percent to $17.09.

The U.S. S&P Retail index .RLX rose 0.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR rose 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX rose 0.4 percent.

U.S.-traded shares of European companies were lower on Friday as investors remained cautious about the region's debt crisis.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was little changed, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS gained 1.1 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA fell 0.9 percent.

