NEW YORK Nov 30 Overseas shares traded in the United States surged on Wednesday after major central banks around the world acted to add liquidity to the global financial system, sparking a rally in risk assets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank as well as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines -- or reducing the cost of temporary dollar loans -- to banks by a half percentage point. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MU118]

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR rose 4.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX added 3.4 percent.

It was the biggest daily gains for the ADR index in a month.

The moves came on the heels of an unexpected cut in bank reserve requirements in China, intended to boost an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009. [ID:nL3E7J51YT]

The BNY Mellon's index of Chinese ADRs .BKCN rose 4.2 percent boosted by companies like Internet search engine Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), which jumped 3.9 percent to $129.70.

Commodities rallied. Copper rose more than 5 percent to a two-week high while U.S. oil futures jumped 0.5 percent, helped also by a selloff in the dollar, which followed the renewed appetite for risk.

Shares of miners and energy companies were among the biggest gainers. BHP Billiton (BHP.N) rose 6.8 percent to $74.43 while Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N) rose 4.6 percent to $23.20.

The BNY Mellon index of Latin American ADRs .BKLA rose 4.5 percent while the European ADR index .BKEUR rose 4.2 percent.