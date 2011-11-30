NEW YORK Nov 30 Overseas shares traded in the
United States surged on Wednesday after major central banks
around the world acted to add liquidity to the global financial
system, sparking a rally in risk assets.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank as well
as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland
agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines -- or
reducing the cost of temporary dollar loans -- to banks by a
half percentage point. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MU118]
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR rose 4.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX added 3.4 percent.
It was the biggest daily gains for the ADR index in a
month.
The moves came on the heels of an unexpected cut in bank
reserve requirements in China, intended to boost an economy
running at its weakest pace since 2009. [ID:nL3E7J51YT]
The BNY Mellon's index of Chinese ADRs .BKCN rose 4.2
percent boosted by companies like Internet search engine Baidu
Inc (BIDU.O), which jumped 3.9 percent to $129.70.
Commodities rallied. Copper rose more than 5 percent to a
two-week high while U.S. oil futures jumped 0.5 percent, helped
also by a selloff in the dollar, which followed the renewed
appetite for risk.
Shares of miners and energy companies were among the
biggest gainers. BHP Billiton (BHP.N) rose 6.8 percent to
$74.43 while Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N) rose 4.6 percent to
$23.20.
The BNY Mellon index of Latin American ADRs .BKLA rose
4.5 percent while the European ADR index .BKEUR rose 4.2
percent.