* AIM vs the rest: bit.ly/28JoEmv
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 20 With a few exceptions,
London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) is the only
segment of the UK stock market that has, on average, lost money
over the past two decades.
Britain's junior stock exchange opened 21 years ago to give
investors a way to buy into smaller, unproven companies that
promised fast growth, but it has consistently lagged the broader
market in share price performance.
The main AIM benchmark has fallen 30 percent from January
1996 until now. By comparison, UK mid-caps surged 317
percent and small caps gained 130 percent. Chart: bit.ly/28JoEmv
AIM opened in 1995 with 10 companies valued at a total of 82
million pounds ($120.47 million). Now, it includes around 800
firms, including British online fashion retailers ASOS
and Boohoo and Majestic Wine, whose market
caps range from 310 million to 2.9 billion pounds.
ASOS and Majestic Wine are among the few exceptions returns.
They underscore the high-risk, high-reward nature of AIM. ASOS
shares have surged 15,000 percent since its listing in 2001,
while Majestic Wine is up around 800 percent.
Prospecting for the next ASOS is getting harder as poor
returns, volatile markets and jittery investors have taken a
toll on new listings.
The number of new AIM listings peaked at 519 in 2005. Last
year, the number fell to 61. Through May of this year, AIM has
seen only 34 new listings, according to LSE data.
($1 = 0.6807 pounds)
(Editing by Vikram Subhedar, Larry King)