TOKYO Aug 11 MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday to its lowest level in a year and a half after the Chinese central bank devalued the yuan.

The index is now down more than 16 percent from this year's high hit in late April.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)