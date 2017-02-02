Feb 2 Shares in discount brokerages TD
Ameritrade, E*Trade and Charles Schwab
fell as investors bet Schwab's slashing of trading
commissions would be the start of a price war.
Schwab announced earlier on Thursday that it would reduce
its online equity and ETF trade commissions to $6.95 from $8.95
and claimed to have the lowest commission among competitors.
Shares in TD Ameritrade were hit the hardest as it derives
about 42 percent of revenue from trading fees, the biggest
exposure of the three companies.
Its shares fell as much as 11 percent and were last down 9.3
percent at $41.79, on track for its biggest one-day percentage
decline since Dec. 2008. Trading volume was 7.5 times the 10-day
moving average.
"You're going to continue to see downward pricing pressure
on transaction-based business," Matt Lynch, Managing Partner at
Strategy & Resources LLC in Dayton, Ohio. "Throughout the
industry I think there's a heightened sensitivity to those
fees."
TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Tim Hockey told CNBC that he
was not surprised by the Charles Schwab price move and that he
would look and see what his company would do.
"We think it's much more around the tools, the capabilities
and the experiences," Hockey said.
Shares in E*Trade fell 9.7 percent to $33.97 after hitting a
low of $33.33 earlier in the session. It was on track for its
biggest one-day decline since June. Trading volume for E*Trade
was 4 times its 10-day moving average.
Schwab, which derives about 11 percent of its revenue from
trading fees, saw its shares fall 4.9 percent at $39.33. Trading
volume for Schwab was twice its 10-day moving average.
William Katz, analyst at Citigroup, said in a research note
that the move "raises commoditization risks for the online
trading model as it could lead to a further round of price
cuts."
(Additional reporting By Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)