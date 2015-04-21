TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index declined on Tuesday, as shares of energy producers slipped with oil prices on revived worries about increasing U.S. inventories.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 66.16 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,346.44. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)