BRIEF-Extreme Networks sees Q4 2017 revenue $168 mln-$178 mln
* Extreme Networks reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index declined on Tuesday, as shares of energy producers slipped with oil prices on revived worries about increasing U.S. inventories.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 66.16 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,346.44. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Extreme Networks reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 annual total revenue to be in range of $140 million to $144 million