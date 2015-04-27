TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, as gains for mining companies on higher commodity prices failed to offset a broad-based retreat.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 64.25 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,344.08. Eight of the ten main sectors slipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)