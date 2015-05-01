TORONTO May 1 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, led by industrial and mining stocks that helped it recoup all of the previous day's losses, although it still posted a slip for the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 115.25 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,339.77. Nine of the index's ten main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)