TORONTO May 11 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Monday, as shares of oil and gas companies were hurt by a retreat in the price of crude and industrial names weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 17.38 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,152.64. Half of the ten main sectors finished lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)