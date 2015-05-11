Duke Energy's quarterly profit rises 3.2 pct
May 9 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, posted a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, partly helped by its acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas.
TORONTO May 11 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Monday, as shares of oil and gas companies were hurt by a retreat in the price of crude and industrial names weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 17.38 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,152.64. Half of the ten main sectors finished lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S